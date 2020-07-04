MPD: 1 shot, wounded near 48th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near 48th and Burleigh on Saturday, July 4.



Police said the victim -- a 24-year-old Milwaukee man -- was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Authorities have not taken any suspect(s) into custody.



Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS).





Shooting near 48th and Burleigh