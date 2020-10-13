MPD: 1 killed in crash near 76th and Appleton in Milwaukee

article

Milwaukee police say one person died in after a crash near 76th and Appleton Avenue in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Oct. 13. The medical examiner has been dispatched to the scene.

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News there were two victims that had to be extricated from the car -- which was wedged underneath a truck.

This is a developing story.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Crash near 76th and Appleton, Milwaukee

Advertisement