MPD: 1 dead, another injured in crash near 76th and Appleton

Milwaukee police say one person is dead and another suffered serious injuries after a crash at 76th and Appleton Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Officials say shortly before 9 a.m., a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into a parked box truck. The occupants of the vehicle had to be extricated.

The passenger of the vehicle, an unidentified male, sustained fatal injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, an unidentified male, sustained serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

