Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near 28th and Wells

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near 28th and Wells

Police are investigating a homicide that happened near N. 28th Street and W. Wells Street around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a homicide that happened near N. 28th Street and W. Wells Street around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. A second victim, a 25-year-old woman sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are still investigating and continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App. 

Body cam video released from Dodge County pursuit, crash
slideshow

Body cam video released from Dodge County pursuit, crash

Snowy roads, a police pursuit, crash and standoff ended with an Oshkosh man in jail on Jan. 30. New details emerged Friday, Feb. 5 as police body camera video from the Dodge County incident.

Sheriff: 2 boys arrested in connection to fatal Milwaukee beating
slideshow

Sheriff: 2 boys arrested in connection to fatal Milwaukee beating

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Feb. 5 announced that two boys have been taken into custody in connection to the 2020 assault and homicide of a woman in Washington Park.