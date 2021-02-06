MPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near 28th and Wells

Police are investigating a homicide that happened near N. 28th Street and W. Wells Street around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. A second victim, a 25-year-old woman sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are still investigating and continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.