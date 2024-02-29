Racine County 'Veterans Café' continues inside Piggly Wiggly

A group of veterans meets in Racine County every week for coffee and camaraderie.

Sometimes their service isn't something they talk about, but if you listen closely, war stories, fellowship and simple life updates are exchanged.

"Every time you tell one of those it’s like a fish story – it gets bigger and bigger," said George Miller, a Vietnam War veteran.

Miller arrived at Piggly Wiggly early on Thursday, Feb. 29 for the Racine County "Veterans Café."

"That’s one of the few activities I have," he said.

Racine County "Veterans Café" group meets at Piggy Wiggly

When Miller and others got the news that their usual meeting place was closed, store manager Joe Novotny stepped in.

"They’ve done so much for us," said Novotny. "It’s time for us to return something to them."

From World War II to the Korean War to the Vietnam War, it's a brotherhood only they can understand.

"You’d never meet a greater bunch of guys," Miller said. "I mean, talk about camaraderie after all these years."

"It’s nice to visit with our other veterans friends, and we find out if there’s anything at the VA and that," said Robert Sherman, a Vietnam War veteran.

Racine County "Veterans Café" group meets at Piggy Wiggly

The conversation is non-stop, and so is the food.

"They really go through the coffee here, so we started brewing another pot," Novotny said.

After all the chit-chat, groceries are secured – and so are the veterans, knowing they can return next week.