Mount Pleasant rollover crash; Racine man severely hurt

A 52-year-old Racine man suffered severe injuries after a rollover crash on State Highway 20 late Friday, Oct. 14.

Officials say the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday. When Mount Pleasant police arrived on the scene, they found an SUV rolled over onto its side about 100 feet off the roadway in a ditch along Highway 20. The driver was trapped inside.

Investigators say the driver was traveling eastbound on State Highway 20 when he veered off the roadway, and into a culvert.

The Racine man was freed from the vehicle, and taken by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital.

Officials say it was determined that impairment was not a factor in this crash.

Both eastbound lanes of State Highway 20 were temporarily shut down for emergency personnel.

With the assistance from the South Shore Fire Department, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Patrol, the scene was cleared at shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday.