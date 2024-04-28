Mount Pleasant rollover crash; Kenosha man arrested

article

A two-vehicle rollover crash sent one person to jail and another to the hospital in Mount Pleasant on Sunday, April 28.

Mount Pleasant police said the crash happened around 5:18 p.m. near 1st and Meachem.

A man identified as Gregory Jelks, 28, of Kenosha, was driving a Pontiac G6 and was traveling over 100 miles per hour southbound on Meachem, passing vehicles on the right. That vehicle then rear ended a Nissan Maxima also headed southbound.

The impact caused both vehicles to roll over.

Police said Jelks was impaired and was arrested for OWI causing injury, three counts of first-degree reckless endangering safety, reckless driving and two counts of bail jumping.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Jelks was taken to Racine County Jail.

The crash is being investigated by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.