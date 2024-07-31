Mount Pleasant road rage; Racine man arrested, 2 firearms recovered

article

A 20-year-old Racine man is in custody following what officials described as a road rage incident in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, July 31.

A news release from Mount Pleasant police said officers were dispatched to the area of Washington Avenue (State Highway 20) and Emmertsen Road around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in response to a road rage incident in which a male passenger in a vehicle allegedly pointed a handgun.

Officers located the vehicle and conducted a high-risk vehicle stop. The suspect, identified by Mount Pleasant police in the news release as Isaac Rangel, was taken into custody without incident. A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of two firearms.

Rangel is in the Racine County Jail and being held on the following charges: