Mount Pleasant possession of child porn; 53-year-old arrested

Mount Pleasant police arrested a 53-year-old man on multiple counts of possession of child pornography. Officials identified that man in a news release as James Broetzmann.

Officials said in May, detectives with the Mount Pleasant Police Department received a CyberTip related to a download of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The Mount Pleasant Detective Bureau developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for Broetzmann's residence. The search warrant was executed on Tuesday, July 23.

As a result of the search warrant, officials said several electronic storage devices were located, seized, and examined. During the initial on-scene examination, CSAM files were located. Broetzmann was then taken into custody.

The search warrant was executed by the Mount Pleasant Police Department Detective Bureau and ESD K-9 Kala, along with the assistance of Det. Deates and ESD K-9 Iris from Kenosha Police Department, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigations Digital Forensic Unit.

K-9 Kala and K-9 Iris are both electronic detection dogs (ESD) and were utilized in this search to locate hidden electronic storage devices.