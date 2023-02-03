Mount Pleasant OWI crash, Illinois woman arrested

article

Mount Pleasant police arrested an Illinois woman Friday night, Feb. 3 for a wrong-way crash. She was allegedly operating while intoxicated.

Officers were called to the scene at Washington Avenue and Green Bay Road around 7:20 p.m. Four vehicles were involved.

During the investigation, police determined one of the four vehicles had been driving the wrong way on Washington Avenue. Police identified the driver of that vehicle as 34-year-old Jessica Jeanson of Des Plaines, Illinois.

Police said Jeanson was impaired and had three kids in her vehicle. Two adults – and children who were in other vehicles – were injured as a result of the crash. Everyone was taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

If convicted, it would be Jeanson's first OWI offense.