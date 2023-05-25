Mount Pleasant hotel upskirting videos, Michigan man charged

article

Vincenzo Puleo, 24, of Wyandotte, Michigan, faces two counts of invasion of privacy after prosecutors say he took "upskirting" videos at the Staybridge Suites in Mount Pleasant.

Police responded to the hotel on Washington Avenue on May 11 and spoke with the manager, who said he was reviewing video taken in the breakfast bar area and saw Puleo, a "long-term guest," using his cellphone to take an upskirting video.

The complaint says Puleo recorded a second video the same day while holding a dog leash, "bending down to pet the dog with his cellphone horizontally to the ground under (the victim's) skirt."

Puleo made his initial appearance in court Thursday, May 25. Cash bond was set at $2,000, and he was ordered to have no contact with the hotel.