Mount Pleasant crash; driver arrested for OWI

A 71-year-old Racine man was arrested for OWI following a two-vehicle crash Thursday night, March 16 in Mount Pleasant. It happened shortly before midnight in the area of State Highway 31 and Shirley Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles on the east side of the roadway with heavy damage. Northbound lanes of traffic on S. Green Bay Road at Ridgeway Avenue had to be shut down temporarily while the initial investigation occurred.

The two vehicles that were involved were a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado and 2012 Lincoln MKZ. During the investigation it was revealed that the Silverado was southbound on S. Green Bay Road attempting to make a left turn onto Shirley Avenue and the Lincoln was northbound on S. Green Bay Road. The Silverado failed to yield the right of way, causing the crash.

The operators of the vehicles were checked on by rescue, and transported to Wheaton Ascension Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries.

The operator of the Chevrolet Silverado was identified as a 71-year-old man from Racine. Further investigation, determined he showed signs of impairment, and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-causing injury. The vehicles were towed from the scene due to the extent of the damages.

This accident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.