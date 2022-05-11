Expand / Collapse search

Mount Mary University's Student Designer Fashion Show is back

CREO is an annual celebration from Mount Mary University's School of Arts & Design

Mount Mary University's Student Designer Fashion Show is back in person and this Saturday you can witness what the students have been working on all year long. 

CREO 2022: Prismatic Parallel (website)

Mount Mary University is thrilled to announce that the 2022 CREO Fashion show, Prismatic Parallel, will return to our beautiful campus as a live, in-person event on Saturday, May 14!

Over the last two years, runways across the globe have been challenged to reinvent the status quo with unexpected venues, clever applications of technology, and fresh ways to engage guests with show content. These innovations inspired our merchandise management students to create this year's salon-style show that will wind its way through historic Notre Dame Hall, offering a front row seat for every guest to view the stunning creations by our student designers!

