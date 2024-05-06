Mount Horeb shooting incident; students return to school

Healing in Mount Horeb; teachers and students returned to the classroom Monday, May 6 for the first time after a student was shot and killed by police outside Mount Horeb Middle School last week.

The district's superintendent Steve Salerno greeted the students as they were dropped off Monday morning. Salerno said his students and staff are resilient.

He said there's a long road ahead, but they're going to take things day-by-day.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

​"Today is an important day as we get back to the procedures and routines of going to school and fellowship with their classmates and learning, I suspect that every day is going to get a little bit better, our legs are going to get stronger and we'll continue to blaze new trails as this district has always done," Salerno said.

Teachers and support staff met to create a plan for the day, commending faculty for their work to set the tone for the return.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, at about 11:11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, a citizen called 911 after witnessing a subject, later identified as a Mount Horeb School District student, moving toward Mount Horeb Middle School with a backpack and what appeared to be a long gun.

Mount Horeb Police Department officers responded to the school where they located a subject who matched the description in the area of the middle school, east of the main entrance.

Related article

According to the DOJ press release, officers directed the subject to drop the weapon, but the subject did not comply.

The subject pointed the weapon at the officers, after which law enforcement discharged their firearms, striking the subject. Lifesaving measures were deployed, but the subject died on scene.

The weapon recovered on scene was determined to be a Ruger .177 caliber pellet rifle.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Salerno said he's heard from other superintendents from across the country who have experienced something like this within their own district. He said receiving support and guidance has helped Mount Horeb make decisions.