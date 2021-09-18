Motorcyclist killed in crash on city's south side

A teen is dead following a motorcycle crash on the city's south side Friday night, Sept. 17.

Police responded to the scene near 35th and Hayes around 9:45 p.m.

The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee male, sustained fatal injuries after crashing his motorcycle into a parked car. MFD did perform life-saving measures, but the victim died of his injuries.

Excessive speeds appear to be the main factor in the crash.

