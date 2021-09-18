Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist killed in crash on city's south side

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A teen is dead following a motorcycle crash on the city's south side Friday night, Sept. 17. 

Police responded to the scene near 35th and Hayes around 9:45 p.m.

The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee male, sustained fatal injuries after crashing his motorcycle into a parked car. MFD did perform life-saving measures, but the victim died of his injuries.  

Excessive speeds appear to be the main factor in the crash. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

12th and Racine shooting: Teen accused, cash bond set at $500K
article

12th and Racine shooting: Teen accused, cash bond set at $500K

A Racine teenager faces multiple charges following a shooting incident near 12th and Racine on Monday, Sept. 6.