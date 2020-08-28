Motorcyclist dies after collision with oncoming vehicle on Milwaukee's east side

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred Thursday, Aug. 27 at 11:45 p.m. near Brady and Humboldt.

The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police say the motorcyclist collided with an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle remained on scene and is cooperative.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Fatal wreck: Motorcyclist dies after collision with car on Milwaukee's east side