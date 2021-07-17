Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist critical after I-41 crash

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE COUNTY - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition from the scene of a crash on I-41 northbound at Burleigh Saturday, July 17.

The northbound lanes of the freeway were shut down around 6:30 p.m. and sheriff's officials said it was expected to be closed for at least an hour.

DOT cameras showed drivers being diverted off I-41.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Flight for Life transports 2 injured in Ozaukee County crash
slideshow

Flight for Life transports 2 injured in Ozaukee County crash

Ozaukee County Sheriff's deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash that left multiple people seriously injured near Highway LL and Jay Road in the Town of Belgium around 5:30 p.m. Friday.