Motorcyclist critical after I-41 crash

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition from the scene of a crash on I-41 northbound at Burleigh Saturday, July 17.

The northbound lanes of the freeway were shut down around 6:30 p.m. and sheriff's officials said it was expected to be closed for at least an hour.

DOT cameras showed drivers being diverted off I-41.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.