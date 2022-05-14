Motorcycle accident, Grafton man injured: sheriff

article

A Grafton man was injured in a motorcycle accident Friday, May 13.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. on County Highway W near Lakefield Road in the town of Grafton.

The motorcycle was headed south on County Highway W when westbound-headed vehicle failed to yield and entered the intersection. As a result, the Grafton man, 79, was forced to lay down his motorcycle to avoid being hit.

The 79-year-old suffered a severe head injury and a possible leg injury. He was not wearing a helmet at the time.

The vehicle that failed to yield is believed to be gray or green. The vehicle in question did not remain on the scene, and the identity of the driver is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number – 262-284-7172.