Motor Mania drives excitement among car lovers: 'Gets you excited'

A car show with something for everybody, Motor Mania has come to the Washington County fairgrounds April 9-11.

With more than 60 cars and over 30 custom motorcycles, it's more than a car show -- it's a dream come true for car lovers.

"Since I was a little kid I’ve always played with cars, and they were little cars and as I grew up I didn’t want to stop playing," said Jon Majdock. "Here I get to play with all the cool big cars and I get to inspire other people to play with them too."

Not only does Motor Mania show custom rides and racing vehicles, it allows all vehicle owners to come together.

"Motor Mania to us is anything with a motor," John Bagley, founder of Motor Mania said. "As you can see around here, everything has a motor, everything is different. Everywhere you look is something different, whether it's exotic, a hot rod or a bike."

Vetting Customs is one of the many small car businesses Motor Mania is helping to promote after a tough year of slower business in 2020.

They put together a custom "Jurassic Park" jeep in 21 days -- one of many attractions at the show

"Come on out, get out of the house and start enjoying life again," said Bagley.

Motor Mania at Washington County fairgrounds

"You walk in the doors and see something shiny, and it kind of gets you excited and then you watch the kids playing and watch them dream, and then realize as an adult I better still play, and I better still dream because otherwise, it's not worth it," Majdock said.

The show ends Sunday, April 11 at 6 p.m.

Adult tickets are $20. Purchase of one $10 kids ticket earns entry for as many kids as you want. Visit motormaniaroadhouse.com for more information.