Mother of 5 delivers twins while battling COVID-19

This was not the 2020 Steven Logan envisioned for his family.

“This was supposed to be our celebratory year,” Logan said. “We got our first house just a few months ago, we just a got a new vehicle and we supposed to be celebrating the new addition of our twins and now it just seems like everything is in a tailspin.”

Instead of at his job, as a long-Haul Truck Driver, Logan is home taking care of 5 kids, a 6-year-old and twin 2-year-olds, all of whom have COVID.

“It’s heartbreaking when I see their face expressions when I go in there,” Logan said. “It’s not like they are upset to see me, but they were expecting mommy.”

Then, there are the twin newborns. They were born Nov.17. more than a month premature because their mom, Jasmine, has COVID and doctors thought it would help her fight the disease.

“They were hoping by doing this, it would give her lungs the capacity they need to breathe and give her antibiotics and steroids they couldn’t give because she was pregnant,” Logan said.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case, Jasmine is now in a medically induced coma.

“This thing has completely crippled her,” Logan said. “She has heart failure, she has kidney failure, she has liver failure, with no preexisting conditions whatsoever.”

Now Logan is unable to work. Friends and family have offered to help, but with positive cases in the house, it’s just not feasible.

“Due to the nature of my work, I’m here for days at a time and no one is able to stay here for days at a time,” he said.

So, he’s swallowing his pride and asking for help. He started a GoFundMe.

“I worked so hard to provide for my family to get us to this point, so it’s just extremely embarrassing to have to ask somebody for help,” Logan said.

