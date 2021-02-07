Morgan Wallen’s sister defends country music star amid racial scandal

article

Morgan Wallen’s sister is coming to the country music star’s defense days after the singer was caught using a racial slur.

In a lengthy seven-slide Instagram post, Ashlyne Wallen expressed she thinks cancel culture is "getting out of control."

Her post comes shortly after video doorbell footage obtained by TMZ showed Wallen using the N-word towards friends after a night out last week. Wallen has since been dropped by his talent agency WME and has had his music removed from iHeartRadio.

"’There are only 3 things you should ever do about a mistake: admit it, learn from it, and don’t repeat it,’" Wallen’s sister’s post began. "Cancel culture is the worst thing that has come out of our digital world. It leaves no room for forgiveness and growth, in turn, leaving no opportunity for individuals who have made mistakes to learn from them."

"If you make a mistake or do something stupid then apologize, correct your mistake, and learn through personal growth," she continued. "While our digital world connects use in a wonderful way, it also does the opposite. It gives many a platform to spew hate at others. It is easy to say something behind the safety of a screen – anyone can do it. But, those receiving the comments are people, too."

Although, Wallen’s sister wrote she thinks his use of the N-word was "unacceptable," she also went on to express she thinks he did it without hate or malicious intent, and that he should be a chance to earn forgiveness.

She made sure to add that some criticism her brother has received has been "positive and educational" while noting country star is making efforts to change. However, she disagrees with people who are allegedly using social media for negatives means.

Wallen appears to not have shared any social media posts since the scandal has gone public.

"I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back," the 27-year-old singer told TMZ last week. "There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

While some country music stars have publicly criticized Wallen, two industry insider commended Wallen’s sister for her post.

"lil sister this is beautiful," commented recording artist Benny Burgess, who has worked on a song with Wallen. "sendin yall all the love."

"Love this. Well said," wrote songwriter Cole Taylor, who has written for Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line and more.

