Morgan Wallen at American Family Field April 15
MILWAUKEE - Morgan Wallen is scheduled to perform at American Family Field in Milwaukee on April 15.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 9 at MorganWallen.com.
$3 of every ticket sold for U.S. dates benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation which funds causes close to his heart and, to-date, has supported organizations such as Greater Good Music by donating over 500,000 meals-and-counting, to Children Are People, the Salvation Army and National Museum of African American Music.
For more information, visit www.morganwallen.com.