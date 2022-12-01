Expand / Collapse search

Morgan Wallen at American Family Field April 15

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Entertainment
NOVEMBER 09: Morgan Wallen performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - Morgan Wallen is scheduled to perform at American Family Field in Milwaukee on April 15. 

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 9 at MorganWallen.com.

$3 of every ticket sold for U.S. dates benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation which funds causes close to his heart and, to-date, has supported organizations such as Greater Good Music by donating over 500,000 meals-and-counting, to Children Are People, the Salvation Army and National Museum of African American Music.

For more information, visit www.morganwallen.com