More snow expected Tuesday; 1-3 inches possible in parts of SE Wisconsin

A strong low moved out of the area Monday, Dec. 27 after leaving some light wet snow and icy conditions. A few showers lingered Monday morning but will clear this afternoon. We get a bit windy after this low exits with wind gusts in the 30-35mph range at times.

Another system arrives on Tuesday with another round of rain and snow. Snow will arrive starting Tuesday morning in the southwest, and quickly progress northeast. Snowfall rates will be heavy at times – 1"+ per hour in some cases. Snow totals ranging from 1"-3" can be expected in portions of southeast Wisconsin. This will likely cause travel impacts, even if totals aren't all that high.

Cooler air arrives later this week with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

