Montreal Greer sentenced; life in prison in death of Rebecca Rannow

article

A Racine County judge sentenced Montreal Greer on Friday, Oct. 28 to life in prison in connection with the death of Rebecca Rannow in August 2021.

Greer, 40, was convicted by a jury on July 22 -- found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Rebecca Rannow

Greer shot and killed 41-year-old Rebecca Rannow at her home – and took a video game system that he later sold.