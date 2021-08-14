Racine police find woman dead, open homicide investigation

article

A woman was found dead inside a Racine home after police responded for a welfare check on Friday night, Aug. 13. The matter is being investigated as a homicide.

Police went to the home near Edgewood and High around 5:45 p.m.

Racine police ask anyone with information related to the incident to call the Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or use the P3 tips app.

