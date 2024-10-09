Moms Mental Health Initiative hosting event on Oct. 18

Moms Mental Health Initiative is dedicated to advocating for the mental health needs of mothers and families through education, collaboration, and community support.

Executive director Sarah Ornst Bloomquist joins FOX6 WakeUp with more on their upcoming event "Breaking Down The Silos: A Multi-Sector Approach to Perinatal Mental Health." The event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the Sister Joel Read Center, Alverno College.