Mom says son with Down syndrome is being isolated from peers

The mask mandate can be somewhat problematic for those with health issues, and a Waukesha County mother revealed a problem she's facing with her school-aged son -- a month away from surgery.



Inclusion and equality are what Melina Sebastian wants for her son, Timmy.

"Right now he's not getting that," said Sebastian.

She says her 4-year-old, who is living with Down syndrome and a heart condition, can't wear a mask, and instead of learning with his peers, she says Stone Bank School is "keeping him in a room by himself with an aide or with a speech specialist."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

She claims the only time spent with his classmates is during recess and gym when other kids supposedly have their mask off.

Advertisement

"I guess my biggest thing is, if it's all about wearing the mask, then why are the kids having time with Timmy during those times and not the rest of the time when he's supposed to be in the classroom?" said Sebastian.

While Timmy may not be able to wear his mask, his mother says she presented the school with other safety options.

"I have offered to put in Plexiglass around Tim's desk in the classroom so Tim can be with his peers, but nothing has been done, and I offered to pay for everything," said Sebastian.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction:

"Decisions about the nature and extent of IEP services must be made based on the unique disability-related needs of the student in partnership with families with special consideration for the health needs of the student and their families."

Stone Bank School released a statement saying, in part:

"Our school district has provided families with full-time face to face instruction as well as a virtual option. Our process is to work with all families, on a case by case basis, to find learning accommodations that promote the safety for all staff and students."

"I'm frustrated," said Sebastian. "I've been kind of pawned off since the last five weeks since school started as far as implemented Timmy into the classroom.

The big thing is accepting Timmy in the classroom so people don't see him as different."