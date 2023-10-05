Molson Coors, Milwaukee parks group meet for innovation showcase

article

Molson Coors stepped outside the beverage industry Thursday, Oct. 5 to help Milwaukee nonprofits with tech ideas.

It was the company's third Community Collab innovation showcase. Five teams of Molson Coors employees teamed up with the Milwaukee Parks Foundation to present social media ideas the nonprofit can use to grow engagement and increase donations.

While it is meant for the community, Molson Coors said it hopes it helps employees develop leadership skills as well.

"It's a great connection between nonprofit, our big organization, our employees coming up with innovative ideas to solve a challenge that's really going to be important for everyone who lives in the community here and takes advantage of the Milwaukee park system," said Jonah Turner, Molson Coors' head of emerging tech.

In the past, Molson Coors has worked with Near West Side Partners and the Wisconsin Humane Society.