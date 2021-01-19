Dry January: Ways to enjoy a creative concoction without ordering a cocktail

All the great flavors of a cocktail -- without the buzz -- perfect for Dry January. On Milwaukee writer Molly Snyder joins FOX6 WakeUp with some great places to grab a mocktail.

We're less than halfway through the first month of a new year, which means millions of people are in the midst of holding onto their New Year's resolutions (or at least trying to). And for many people, a popular resolution is axing alcohol from your life – even if just for the first month of the year. But even though "Dry January" is just 31 days, by the time you reach day 14 – or even just day four – you'll likely be tired of drinking cranberry juice and seltzer, or La Croix.

No fear – there's plenty of ways to enjoy a creative concoction without ordering a cocktail. In fact, it’s easy, thanks to OnMilwaukee contributor Erik Kennedy's continuing quest for mocktails across Milwaukee. Here are some examples you can discover throughout the city – and where you can find them.

Ash at The Iron Horse Hotel

Buck Lite: Pressed ginger, lime, Demerara and club soda

Cocono: Coconut, orange and mint

Raspberry 75: Sparkling apple cider, lemon and raspberry shrub

Rosemary Blueberry Bash: Blueberries, honey, lemon and rosemary



Bittercube Bar & Bazaar

Bitter Orange Soda: Hibiscus, cinnamon, Gentian, bitter orange peel, standard orange peel, Rebar root and Gentian root with an orange bursting boba and expression grapefruit peel garnish

Bittercube Seltzer: Homemade seltzer with root beer bitters with a lemon twist garnish

Tropical: Pineapple juice, coconut milk, simple syrup, acidic orange juice, bitter orange soda with a cherry/orange flag and sprig of mint garnish

Rosemary Verbena Soda: Sage, lemon thyme, honey, mint, lemon verbena (citrusy herb), rosemary, a mint and lemon twist garnis

Arnold Booner: Lemonade, sport tea, and Nuf Said with a garnish of lime slice

Boone & Crockett