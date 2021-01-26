Moderate to heavy snow ongoing, wind gusts lead to blowing, drifting snow

Moderate to heavy snow is ongoing Tuesday morning, Jan. 25 in southeast Wisconsin. In addition, gusty northeast winds are resulting in widespread blowing and drifting of snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha Counties to be in effect from 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25 through 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a winter weather advisory is issued for the other counties affected by the storm.

According to the National Weather Service, travel will be difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute and linger into the evening commute.

