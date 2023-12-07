Expand / Collapse search

MobCraft Beer to host 6th annual Stout Fest Dec. 9

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MobCraft Beer is hosting their sixth annual Stout Fest on Saturday, Dec. 9. Festivities will kick off in the taproom at 11:00am, located at 505 S. 5th Street. The festival will be a celebration of dark and malty beer styles including Stouts, Porters and barrel-aged beers. The annual beer fest also serves as the release party for MobCraft’s annual release, Padishah Imperial Barrel-Aged Stout and its variants. Stout Fest is open to the public and free of charge to attend. 