MKE Urban Stables: Home to MPD Mounted Patrol

Milwaukee Urban Stables
MILWAUKEE - Did you know that Milwaukee is home to the first community center in the nation that combines Mounted Patrol "horses" with community engagement programs? Brian Kramp is at MKE Urban Stables, home to MPD’s Mounted Patrol and a unique resource for strengthening relations between our police and community.
Cops helping kids for a brighter future – That’s the mission of the Cops And Kids Foundation. Brian is with the President of the Foundation learning more about how they’re bringing the community and law enforcement together.
Milwaukee Admirals team up with police officers at Children's Wisconsin
This past Spring, police officers from Milwaukee and Wauwatosa got together with the Milwaukee Admirals to give back to some very special kids. Brian is with the President of the Admirals learning more about a program that brought swag bags to kids at Children’s Wisconsin.