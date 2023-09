Explore 22 different artist studios during the fifth annual MKE Studio Tour, hosted by Wisconsin Craft. The event will take place Saturday Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The free, self-guided touris an opportunity to meet nearly 60 different artists at studio locations that stretch from River Hills, Glendale and Shorewood to Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, Bay View, Cudahy and South Milwaukee.