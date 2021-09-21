Fifteen of top performing arts organizations in the greater Milwaukee area are opening their doors
MILWAUKEE - Fifteen of the top performing arts organizations in the greater Milwaukee area are opening their doors to the community to enjoy free performances, workshops, tours, and more. Brian is getting a preview of the MKE Performing Arts Homecoming Celebration, a free celebration of the Performing Arts for All Ages.
The Milwaukee Rep is putting on a free day of theater on Saturday, October 2
The Ballet is back and you can grab a seat to see open rehearsals
About MKE Performing Arts Homecoming (website)
Because of the strong support of community members like you, the lights are turning back on, the curtains are being raised and the doors will be open for the MKE Performing Arts Homecoming Celebration, a jubilant return to the spotlight after a long, difficult year. Revel in 11 days of free performances, workshops, tours and much more from United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) Performing Arts Members, Affiliates and Partners!
