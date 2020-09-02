'Mixed emotions:' Health Commissioner Kowalik resigns, headed to DC to join health policy organization

article

Dr. Jeanette Kowalik, who has been the Commissioner of Health for the City of Milwaukee since September 2018, is leaving the city to join Trust for America’s Health (TFAH), a national leader in health policy in Washington, D.C.

A news release has the following statement from Kowalik.

“It is with mixed emotions that I have submitted my resignation to Mayor Tom Barrett to join the Trust for America’s Health (TFAH), a national leader in health policy. As much as I love my hometown, I believe that I am limited due to factors that are out of my control. This was evident at multiple points in time through our pandemic response. From access to testing, promotion of masks/face coverings, gathering limits, orders, messaging and outreach for communities of color, and various threats to Health Officers. I have decided to redirect my energy and skills to upstream approaches that will improve the health of millions of Americans. I am excited to join TFAH’s leadership team as Director of Policy Development and return to Washington D.C. My experience as a local Health Officer will be an asset to policy development at TFAH. I am confident that the MHD leadership team, which consists of five Deputy Commissioners and a Chief of Staff, are highly competent and able to continue to manage the department in my absence. I will continue to provide support through the transition and believe that the progress made over the last two years will set the stage for continued growth and innovation under the next Commissioner. In closing, I am deeply thankful for the opportunity to serve my hometown in this capacity.”

Kowalik led Milwaukee through the COVID-19 pandemic -- and issued several orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett issued this statement on Kowalik's departure:



"I am grateful to Commissioner Kowalik for her dedication and leadership, especially during this pandemic. She is leaving the department in a solid position to continue to make progress. I wish her the very best as she advances to her new position."

A news release says TFAH is a non-partisan public health policy, research and advocacy organization that envisions a nation that values the health and well-being of all and where prevention and health equity are foundational to policymaking at all levels of society.