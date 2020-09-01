Mask mandate sparks 'boisterous' and 'possibly violent' incidents from some customers, Pewaukee grocer says

There is still a statewide mask mandate in place to help fight COVID-19 spread in Wisconsin. While some in Waukesha County may not enforce that mandate, one Pewaukee business is -- and some customers aren't too happy about it.

At this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, sights of people angered by mask policies have become all too common. In Alaska, one man recently went viral for screaming at Walmart employees when he was asked to abide by the retailer's mask policy.

"Get back on your highway to hell and get out of a godly man's face," the man could be heard yelling in the video. "You're a fool and wrong and you have no authority over me."

Sadly, managers at Good Harvest Market in Pewaukee said they have experienced dozens of similar incidents.

"In the beginning, it wasn't too bad," said General Manager Ross Easton. "Now, there's fewer complaints but they tend to be more boisterous and even at times unnecessarily and possibly violent."

Easton said an incident this past week reached a boiling point. On Sunday, a customer was asked to wear a face mask. Easton said the man pushed his shopping cart into an employee, yelling profanities at her.

"It's upsetting for the staff to witness these actions and this is our biggest concern right now -- that our staff doesn't get hurt in any way," Easton said.

Days earlier, a customer left the store after being asked to wear a mask while allegedly threatening: "Aren't you worried someone is going to come into the store with a gun and shoot up the place?"

Ross Easton

"As an independent single-store business, we have to make the decisions," said Easton.

COVID-19 precautions aren't exactly helping business wither. The salad and hot bars are closed and the in-store cafe sees few customers. However, online shopping and curbside pickup are now available.

Good Harvest Market even has morning and evening hours set aside for shoppers who can't wear masks because of special needs. Easton said even that hasn't stopped people from flipping out.

"We're not trying to pass any political judgments or anything. This is just what we feel is best for our staff, customers and community," said Easton.

Managers said they have not pressed charges against any of the unruly customers, but that they have banned several of them from shopping at the store. Manager also warned that, if you don't want to wear a mask inside, then don't shop there.