Expand / Collapse search

Mitchell Park Domes summer show: United Plants Across America

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated  July 28, 2024 9:05am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Mitchell Park Domes summer show

There's a new summer show at the Mitchell Park Domes.

There's a new summer show at the Mitchell Park Domes. "United Plants Across America" is a horticultural road trip highlighting iconic national landmarks across the five regions of the United States.

Seasonal shows at the Domes

Take a horticultural road trip highlighting iconic national landmarks.

Gifts, artwork created by local artists

Director of the Domes talks about upcoming events.

Events at the Mitchell Park Domes

A look at the upcoming events at the Mitchell Park Domes.