Mitchell Park Domes spring show opens April 8

'Metamorphosis: The Lives of Frogs and Butterflies' show will open at the Mitchell Park Domes on April 8. The show will run until May 29.

The show dome will morph into a vivid tapestry of hyacinths, pansies, and hydrangeas of every color, as the life cycles of frogs and butterflies are displayed in this exhibit.



Additionally, ‘Art in the Green’ returns to the Domes April 29 and 30. This two-day, indoor event showcases the work of 34 local and regional artists, who will have work for sale in the Greenhouse #7. Live music and food in the Domes round out this celebration of creativity.

Advance tickets and more information are available at www.milwaukeedomes.org Presented by Friends of the Domes.

