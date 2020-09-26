Mitchell Park Domes reopen after months-long closure

The doors at the Mitchell Park Domes, closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened on Saturday, Sept. 26.

With a few changes in place, guests eagerly returned to the iconic Milwaukee structures for a look at what's new.

"It's really impressive," said Amy Haase. "It's gorgeous, it's beautiful."

Mara Dibb was among the first to tour the iconic historic Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory on its reopening day.

Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory

"The moment we found out, we had to get in here right away. We have been cooped up too long," Dibb said. "It was really exciting coming in here and seeing all of the precautions that they put and safety, and how we are all laid out.

"We feel safe, and still being able to enjoy what they put together here at the domes."

Advertisement

Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory

Doris Maki, the domes' director, is happy to welcome visitors back and says measures are in place for folks to take in the beauty of nature in a safe way.



"One-way traffic has to follow...we have a sign, dedicated entry and exit points. We have reduced capacity at each dome," said Maki. "We also have the mask requirement."

The pandemic not only changes the safety procedures inside, but also how guests register for admission.



"Now, reservations are required to visit the domes, so we don't have the ability to do walk-up tickets," Maki said.

"Sleepy Hollow" theme at the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory

Also new is an interactive fall floral display -- in the theme of "Sleepy Hollow."



"We are really hoping the domes continue to be that oasis in the heart of Milwaukee," said Maki. "We just want it to be a safe place for everyone to come and visit."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

A maximum of 45 visitors will be admitted during each 20-minute window. However, there is no time limit on how long visitors can spend inside.

If you would like to reserve an advanced timeslot, CLICK HERE.