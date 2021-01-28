Mitchell International Airport rolls out new TSA technology

Mitchell International is introducing new and safer ways to fly. Find out how technology is making traveling a more efficient and touchless process.

If traveling makes you anxious -- maybe new technology will help put you at ease.

"TSA is thrilled to show off our new CAT system which is a credential authentication technology," TSA Spokesperson Frank Pipia said.

You no longer need your boarding pass anymore. All you have to do is have your ID in hand and ready and then you're going to put that through the machine.

"This really reduces a chance of fraudulent IDs," Pipia said. "One big thing is it eliminates a touchpoint. So, we’re not touching the ID at all."

The machine also accepts passports.

Advertisement

Another addition to Milwaukee Mitchell International's TSA checkpoint includes keeping everything in your carryons.

"We also have computer tomography which is a new x-ray system," Pipia said. "Passengers can just leave everything in their bags including their laptops, electronics, liquids, gels and that will go through the x-ray."

This machine shows TSA officers 3D images.

Last year, TSA caught and removed 11 firearms from carry-on luggage.

"We're actually able to take the image and spin it 360 degrees," TSA Officer Jeff Radermacher said. "We’re able to go in there and cut slices of it out. So if we have something we have a question about we can just look at that."

This makes TSA's job easier, more efficient and keeps officers from having to open your carryons.

"Is there going to be times when we’re going to have to go in and double-check something? Sure, but it’s really reduced it quite a bit," he said.

Airports in Madison, Green Bay and Appleton also have the new technology.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android