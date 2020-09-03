Two men from Missouri face federal firearms charges linked to unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Michael Karmo, 40, and Cody Smith, 33 were arrested Sept. 1 at a hotel in Pleasant Prairie.

Missouri men face firearms charges linked to Kenosha unrest: Prosecutors shared these images from Michael Karmo's social media

They've been charged with illegal possession of firearms.

According to prosecutors, the Kenosha Police Department advised FBI that a law enforcement agency in Iowa had received a tip that Karmo and an unidentified male were in possession of firearms and traveling from Missouri to Kenosha.

FBI agents subsequently located and detained Karmo and Smith at a hotel in Pleasant Prairie.

After receiving consent to search Karmo and Smith’s vehicle and hotel room, FBI agents recovered an Armory AR-15 assault rifle, a Mossberg 500 AB 12-Gauge shotgun, two handguns, a silencer, ammunition, body armor, a drone and other materials, prosecutors say.

The news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office noted Karmo has prior felony convictions. Smith has a prior misdemeanor domestic battery conviction and acknowledged regular drug use.

Consequently, both were prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition on Sept. 1.

The criminal complaint charges Karmo with violating 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) (Felon in Possession of a Firearm).

The criminal complaint charges Smith with violating 18 U.S.C. §§ 922(g)(1) and 2 (Aiding and Abetting a Felon’s Possession of Firearms); 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(9) (Possession of Firearms and Ammunition by a Prohibited Person – Misdemeanor Domestic Violence); and 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(3) (Possession of Firearms and Ammunition by a Prohibited Person – Unlawful User of a Controlled Substance).

Each of these offenses carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000 and up to three years of supervision after release from prison.