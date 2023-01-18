Missing Zelle deposits from your Bank of America account? Here’s what we know

article

Bank of America and Zelle are trending on Twitter as customers voice concerns about money missing from their accounts.

According to social media posts, deposits into user accounts made via Zelle have suddenly disappeared leaving some accounts overdrawn and funds not available for payments.

RELATED: Bank of America slashes fees for account overdrafts

RELATED: Zelle scams cost customers thousands: How to protect yourself from being conned

Customers said calls to Bank of America’s customer service line have yielded little to no help.

FOX 4 reached out to the point person at Bank of America who is in charge of media updates. We will bring you more as we learn it.

In the meantime, some account holders report new messaging from Bank of America via their mobile app reporting Zelle transactions from the last four days have been delayed and will be updated.