Stevens Point woman missing, may be headed to Illinois

article

The Stevens Point Police Department has asked from help to locate Cassidy Bemowski, who may be headed to Illinois and was last seen Friday, Nov. 4.

Police said Bemowski has "lower cognition skills and is not considered to be able to care for herself." She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 206 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Bemowski was last seen in Stevens Point around 2:50 p.m. Friday. Her mother said she was "leaving to Illinois with her boyfriend" – but Bemowski is not known to have a boyfriend. Her phone is turned off, which is "unusual," and she left without money or ID.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to police, Bemowski "often meets" people while online gaming on her Xbox. Bemowski does not have a vehicle, and police believe she was picked up by someone. In the past, police said, she has "run off" with people only to come back months later.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 715-346-1501.