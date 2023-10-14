Missing Pleasant Prairie man; phone pinged near Chicago airport

article

A Silver Alert for Illinois and Wisconsin has been issued for 95-year-old John Borgi from Pleasant Prairie.

Police say John suffers from dementia. He left his residence in Pleasant Prairie Friday, Oct. 13 to run errands and has not returned home. His phone was last pinging near Chicago Midway International Airport.

John is wearing a dark fleece pullover with dark blue pants. He is driving a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country with Wisconsin license plate 795-GNN.