Missing Milwaukee woman found safe

UPDATE: The Milwaukee Police Department says Marry Hilliard-Terry has been located safely.

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating critically missing Marry HillIard-Terry.

Hillard-Terry was last seen near Holton and Townsend on Thursday, June 8, around 11:30 a.m.

She is described as a Black woman, 71 years old, 5'05" tall, medium build, brown eyes, and short hair with braids to the back. Marry was last seen wearing a blue pajama shirt with white spots and blue pants.

Anyone having contact with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. at 414-935-7360.