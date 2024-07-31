Missing Milwaukee teen, baby found safe

article

UPDATE: Milwaukee police say Jariah Giles, 14, and her baby have been found safe.

The original missing persons notice is available below.

Milwaukee police need help to locate a missing teen and baby.

Jariah Giles, 14, was last seen on Wednesday morning, July 31, near 36th and Meinecke. She is with her three-day-old daughter, Mylchni Childress.

Jariah is described as 5'04" tall, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and blue space-themed shirt, black pants with a white stripe and a purple hair bonnet.

Jariah and Mylchni were last seen around 12:10 a.m.

Anyone having contact with, or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.