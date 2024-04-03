Critical missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 39th and Pierce

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing man.

Lester Altman, 63, was last seen around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2 in the area of 39th and Pierce.

Altman is described as 5'07" tall, 130 pounds, with gray hair, blue eyes, and a gray goatee. He was last seen wearing a Green Bay jacket, black or blue shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone having contact with, or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District 6 at 414-935-7262.