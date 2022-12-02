Missing Milwaukee man last seen near 72nd and Silver Spring found

article

UPDATE: 67-year-old James Kearney has been found safe.

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help locating critically missing 67-year-old man James Kearney.

Kearney was last seen near 72nd and Silver Spring around noon Friday, Dec. 2. He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 175 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes and partially gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, white t-shirt, gray jogging pants and a three-quarter length winter jacket with cream-colored fur on the pockets.

Anyone with information on Kearney's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.



