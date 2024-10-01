Silver Alert issued for missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help

article

The Brief A Silver Alert was issued for 69-year-old Ike King Jr. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The Milwaukee Police Department said King Jr. was last seen near 28th and Atkinson at around 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact MPD at 414-935-7252.



A Silver Alert has been issued for a 69-year-old Milwaukee man.

The Milwaukee Police Department said Ike King Jr. was last seen near 28th and Atkinson at around 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30. He was discovered missing on Tuesday, Oct. 1, around 4:30 a.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

King Jr. is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing around 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and a black mustache and was last seen wearing a gray baseball hat, white shirt, tan pants and white, gray and blue Jordans.

Police said he could become disoriented and confused, and he should be traveling by foot. He also is not in possession of a cell phone.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact MPD at 414-935-7252.