Milwaukee girl critically missing, last seen near 88th & Townsend

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Sole Gillon

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help locating critically missing 11-year-old girl Sole Gillon.

Gillon was last seen near 88th and Townsend around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1. She is described as 5'2" to 5'6" tall with a medium build and short black hair in a ponytail to the side.

Police said she was last seen wearing a light blue sweatshirt with Nickelodeon characters on the front and teal-colored shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7272 or the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

